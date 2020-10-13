Trinity eases visitor limitations for most patients

• Patients who have an appointment at a clinic located within the hospital or are visiting the Emergency Room (ER), may have one person with them.

• Obstetric patients in labor may have one partner and one birth support person accompany them. Following delivery, postpartum patients may have one partner or support person with them. The support person can return during visiting hours.

• Prenatal patients may have one partner or support person accompany them to appointments.

• Nursery and Neonatal Special Care Unit (NSCU) patients may have one birth parent plus one significant other who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.

• Patients where the end-of-life is imminent may have two visitors. Two visitors also may be present during discussion of end-of-life care decisions.

• Patients who are discussing palliative care decisions may have one visitor.

• Patients who have cognitive impairments or developmental delays, where caregiver provides safety, may have one visitor.

• Minors under the age of 18 may have two parents or guardians accompany them in all care areas.