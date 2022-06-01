 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trinity Health Foundation hosts free health education event in June

The Trinity Health Foundation will host the 14th annual V.R. Alla Symposium beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport.

This event, held to educate the community on issues related to kidney disease, will feature V.R. Alla, MD, local kidney expert and retired physician, sharing his thoughts on how kidneys affect heart health.

In addition, local health experts will share information on diabetes education, heart health as well as complimentary blood pressure screenings.

Heart healthy appetizers provided.

There is no cost to attend, but registration is required. To RSVP by June 7, call 563-742-7610 or visit uph.link.com/dralla. Attendance is limited to the first 200 guests.

