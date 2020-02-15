You are the owner of this article.
Trinity to host pancake supper

A Shrove Tuesday pancake supper will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 12th and Brady streets, Davenport.

A freewill offering will be taken, and music will be provided by the Locust Street Boys.

