Trivia night will honor East Moline girl who received a kidney transplant

A trivia night will be held next month in honor of Olivia Jett, a Quad City-area girl who has had a kidney transplant.
The event for the Children's Organ Transplant Association is Saturday, Feb. 15, at the East Moline American Legion, 829 16th Ave., East Moline.
Olivia, 12, received a kidney transplant at University of Iowa hospitals in Iowa City. Funds are being raised in honor of Olivia to assist with transplant-related expenses.
