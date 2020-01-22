You are the owner of this article.
Trivia night will honor East Moline girl who received a kidney transplant

A trivia night will be held next month in honor of Olivia Jett, a Quad City-area girl who has had a kidney transplant.

The event for the Children's Organ Transplant Association is Saturday, Feb. 15, at the East Moline American Legion, 829 16th Ave., East Moline.

Olivia, 12, received a kidney transplant at University of Iowa hospitals in Iowa City. Funds are being raised in honor of Olivia to assist with transplant-related expenses.

