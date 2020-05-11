Trooper: Davenport man sentenced for ramming squad car in 2016 tries to run over officer

A Davenport man who was shot by police in 2016 after he rammed a Davenport police squad car allegedly tried to run over an Iowa State Trooper early Saturday.
Rodricco Radell Parks Jr., 23, is being held without bond in Scott County Jail to face these charges:
Felonies
- Attempted murder
- Assault on a police officer while displaying a weapon
- Drug tax stamp
- Eluding
- Possession with intent to deliver
Misdemeanors
- Driving while barred
- Operating while intoxicated – first offense
- Reckless driving
- Seat-belt violation
- Speeding
- Failure to stop at an assured distance
- Failure to stop at a traffic control device
Here’s what happened, an Iowa State Trooper’s report says:
At 2:18 a.m. Saturday, the trooper tried to stop a vehicle traveling at “an extremely unsafe speed,” with other reckless driving behavior and registration violations. The sport utility vehicle stopped at 13th and Warren streets, Davenport.
The trooper pulled his marked cruiser, with lights activated, in front of the SUV to block it.
While the trooper approached the SUV, the driver jumped out of the driver’s seat and the man in the front-seat passenger jumped into the driver’s seat.
The trooper opened the driver's door to stop the new driver from putting the vehicle into gear. With the door open, the driver put the SUV into reverse and tried to run over the trooper.
“I was able to push enough pressure on the open door to escape before being drug underneath the car,” the trooper wrote. “During this time I was telling the driver to stop but he continued and willfully tried to use the vehicle as a weapon knowing I was stuck inside the open door.”
The driver, the trooper said, “was aware that I would have been seriously injured or died if the vehicle went over the top of me but he persisted.”
The trooper returned to his cruiser and pursued the SUV, which exceeded the 25-mph speed limit multiple times, failed to obey traffic-control devices, used improper lanes, failed to stop at a safe and assured distance, and failed to use the seat belt. The vehicle crashed with another SUV at the intersection of Marquette Street and Third streets after it went through a red traffic light.
Parks, the driver, was the only person injured.
Before emergency medical responders arrived, Parks showed signs of impairment including the odor of alcohol on his breath, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, impaired judgment, balance and “extremely high and low emotional states.”
A twisted Tea can and an open bottle of wine were in the SUV. Outside the vehicle were two ounces of methamphetamine.
In 2016: According to official documents
About 11:40 p.m. July 18, Davenport police responded to the 1300 block of Ripley Street for a report of gunfire.
A witness provided information on a possible suspect vehicle — a Chevrolet Impala — which officers saw speeding away, according to police.
Officers tried to stop the Impala in the 1600 block of Rockingham Road just after midnight July 19. Parks was driving, according to police.
He intentionally drove the car at an officer standing outside his marked squad car, according to official documents.
The officer was able to get out of the path of the car, "but was placed in fear of immediate contact that could have caused serious injury or death to him," according to the affidavit.
Parks "intentionally" struck the squad car two separate times, and the vehicle sustained more than $2,000 in damage.
Officers Shawn Sullivan and Andrew Weingart fired their service weapons at Parks, who fled. His vehicle was later found in the 500 block of Pine Street, according to police.
At 12:39 a.m., officers were called to Genesis Medical Center-West Central Park, Davenport, where Parks was taken by private vehicle for treatment of a gunshot wound.
He later was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street and then to University Hospitals, Iowa City.
No criminal charges were filed against Sullivan and Weingart.
At the time of that arrest, Parks was wanted for violating his probation in two aggravated misdemeanor cases, according to court documents.
In one of the cases, Parks pleaded guilty to assault while displaying a dangerous weapon after admitting he intentionally ran his vehicle into the back of another person's vehicle. He was given a suspended two-year prison sentence and placed on two years of probation.
Parks’ probation was revoked in the two cases, and he was ordered to serve up to two years in prison.
District Court Judge Paul Macek ordered Parks to serve a five-year sentence in the July case at the same time as the two-year sentence.
