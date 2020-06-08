You are the owner of this article.
Tropical Storm Cristobal brings rain to Quad-City area
Tropical Storm Cristobal probably will bring rain to the Quad-Cities, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Tom Philip said the storm could bring 1-3 inches of rain, with higher amounts mostly west of the Mississippi River. The Quad-Cities probably will receive an inch or so of rain during the late morning and afternoon Tuesday, he said. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

There's another chance of rain, but not in heavy amounts, on Wednesday, he said. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

The high Monday was 92 in Moline.

