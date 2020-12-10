 Skip to main content
Truck overturns after striking railroad bridge at Davenport's East 4th Street
Truck overturns after striking railroad bridge at Davenport's East 4th Street

Overturned truck

This semitrailer truck overturned Wednesday after it struck the railroad bridge over 4th Street between Iowa Street and Pershing Avenue. The crash occurred at about 1:37 p.m. East 4th Street was closed for about two hours as the truck and its trailer were righted and the road cleared.   

A semitrailer truck overturned Wednesday after it struck the railroad bridge that runs over Davenport's East 4th Street between Iowa Street and Pershing Avenue.

The crash occurred at about 1:37 p.m. East 4th Street between Iowa and Pershing was closed for about two hours as the truck and its trailer were righted and the roadway cleared. 

The truck was not moving very fast when it hit the bridge and slowly overturned, authorities said. The trailer was empty. 

No one was injured. 

