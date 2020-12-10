Truck overturns after striking railroad bridge at Davenport's East 4th Street

A semitrailer truck overturned Wednesday after it struck the railroad bridge that runs over Davenport's East 4th Street between Iowa Street and Pershing Avenue.

The crash occurred at about 1:37 p.m. East 4th Street between Iowa and Pershing was closed for about two hours as the truck and its trailer were righted and the roadway cleared.

The truck was not moving very fast when it hit the bridge and slowly overturned, authorities said. The trailer was empty.

No one was injured.

