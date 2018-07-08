Even more visitors than normal will flock to the Iowa 80 Truckstop this week as The World's Largest Truckstop hosts its 39th annual Walcott Truckers Jamboree.
The three-day festival kicks off Thursday and runs through Saturday at the truckstop located at I-80 Exit 284 in Walcott.
Launched in 1979, the Truckers Jamboree offers visitors a chance to learn about trucking and those big rigs.
"There will be fun for everyone — trucks, games, food fireworks and more," said Heather DeBaillie, Iowa 80's marketing manager. "We are proud to celebrate America's truckers for the important job they do in keeping America rolling."
This year's celebration will include a Super Truck Beauty Contest, Trucker Olympics, antique truck display, Iowa pork chop cookout, carnival games, two fireworks displays, exhibits and live concerts.
Included in the festivities this year is a 100th birthday party for the 1918 Independent brand truck, part of the collection at the Iowa 80 Trucking Museum. The party will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the museum, located at the truckstop.
"The Independent Motor Truck Company built trucks for less than a decade in Davenport," said Dave Meier, the museum's curator. This truck, he said "is one of few surviving examples." It was found on a ranch in South Dakota and purchased from Lloyd and Margaret Van Horn of Mason City, Iowa, he added.
The Independent Motor Truck Co., one of 15 Iowa truck manufacturers, built trucks from 1917-1921. It had two models: a 1 Ton and 2 Ton.
The Jamboree, which draws as many as 30,000 people each year, is free. Shuttles are available to transport guests from the parking area to the event grounds.
The Jamboree runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.