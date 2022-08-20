Trudy Appleby’s family will host its annual candlelight vigil Sunday night

Trudy Appleby went missing 26 years ago today. Her family continues to keep her name alive, hoping every day to bring her home.

Sunday, Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m., Trudy’s family will host its annual candlelight vigil for Trudy on the anniversary of the day she went missing.

While Trudy’s family associates emotions of grief with holding the vigil each year, it is not a choice for them; it’s something they have to do.

“I want one thing,” said Trudy’s uncle, Ray Eddleman, holding up a picture of his niece. “I want her…to come home.”

For Ray’s wish to come true, he believes his family must continue to demand information about Trudy’s disappearance. Holding the vigil is one way of doing so.

“Every time we have the vigil, every time August comes, all I can hope is that person will read that newspaper article or see that news footage and finally come to their senses and come forward and talk,” Eddleman said.

This year, the vigil will look different than in years passed. Trudy’s family has opened up the event to all family and friends of individuals who have gone missing in hopes of building a community founded in shared grief.

“For some families, it’s healing,” said 18-year-old Madison Eddleman, Ray’s daughter and Trudy’s cousin. While Trudy’s family will not rest until she is found, her loved ones can find temporary solace in communal remembrance.

“You don’t ever want to be part of this group,” Ray said. “There’s still people out there that are in the same boat as me that they still don’t know (where their loved one is), but I want everybody to come to the vigil whether your loved one is still missing or whether you found them. I want you to come because sadly I have a connection with those people. It’s a connection I wish I didn’t have.”

The vigil will be held at the First Baptist Church in East Moline, Ill., located at 167 Avenue of the Cities.

Ray also shared that the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network (QCMPN) is partnering with Applebee’s Moline location for a fundraiser. On Tuesday, Aug. 23, 50% of all proceeds from select menu items will go to QCMPN.

26 years later: Trudy Appleby left a mystery and a legacy Trudy Appleby was just 11 years old when she disappeared on this day in 1996. She left loved ones with a legacy of unknowing - and so much more

Two more named as people of interest in Appleby disappearance The Moline Police Department is asking for information on two other men as part of its investigation into the disappearance of Trudy Appleby.

When human remains are found, families 'worry and hope' When human skeletal remains recently were found in Rock Island County, it became likely a cold case was about to warm up.

Illinois Quad-City authorities searched property Friday in Trudy Appleby case Illinois Quad-Cities authorities searched a property Friday as they continue to investigate the disappearance of Trudy Appleby.