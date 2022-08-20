Trudy Appleby’s family will host its annual candlelight vigil Sunday night

Trudy Appleby went missing 26 years ago today. Her family continues to keep her name alive, hoping every day to bring her home.
Sunday, Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m., Trudy’s family will host its annual candlelight vigil for Trudy on the anniversary of the day she went missing.
While Trudy’s family associates emotions of grief with holding the vigil each year, it is not a choice for them; it’s something they have to do.
“I want one thing,” said Trudy’s uncle, Ray Eddleman, holding up a picture of his niece. “I want her…to come home.”
For Ray’s wish to come true, he believes his family must continue to demand information about Trudy’s disappearance. Holding the vigil is one way of doing so.
“Every time we have the vigil, every time August comes, all I can hope is that person will read that newspaper article or see that news footage and finally come to their senses and come forward and talk,” Eddleman said.
People are also reading…
This year, the vigil will look different than in years passed. Trudy’s family has opened up the event to all family and friends of individuals who have gone missing in hopes of building a community founded in shared grief.
“For some families, it’s healing,” said 18-year-old Madison Eddleman, Ray’s daughter and Trudy’s cousin. While Trudy’s family will not rest until she is found, her loved ones can find temporary solace in communal remembrance.
“You don’t ever want to be part of this group,” Ray said. “There’s still people out there that are in the same boat as me that they still don’t know (where their loved one is), but I want everybody to come to the vigil whether your loved one is still missing or whether you found them. I want you to come because sadly I have a connection with those people. It’s a connection I wish I didn’t have.”
The vigil will be held at the First Baptist Church in East Moline, Ill., located at 167 Avenue of the Cities.
Ray also shared that the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network (QCMPN) is partnering with Applebee’s Moline location for a fundraiser. On Tuesday, Aug. 23, 50% of all proceeds from select menu items will go to QCMPN.
Some of the more recent coverage of the Appleby disappearance
Trudy Appleby’s life should be somewhere by now -- a collection of successes and failures, happiness and tragedy.
Trudy Appleby, an 11-year-old-girl, went missing on Aug. 21, 1996. She was last seen on Campbell’s Island. She has not been found, but the Mol…
When it rains, it pours, and Ray Eddleman was in a deluge.
MOLINE — Police have confiscated a boat they hope may shed light on the disappearance of Trudy Appleby.
The Moline Police Department along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation have seized a boat believed to be connected to the Trudy Appleby i…
Every day, Ray Eddleman says he wakes up scared.
The family and friends of Trudy Appleby will hold a vigil for the missing Moline girl at 7 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church, 121 Avenue of…
The Moline Police Department is continuing its campaign to find Trudy Appleby.
Moline Police and other Quad-Citians were handing out fliers Tuesday in hopes someone will come to them with information about Trudy Appleby.
Two billboards will be placed in East Moline seeking information in the 1996 disappearance of Trudy Appleby.
Dennis Appleby said he always has hope of one day locating the remains of his daughter, Trudy, who at age 11 was last seen getting into a car …
The father of a girl who has been missing for 21 years personally challenged a man he thinks may have information that will lead to the discov…
Amber Holderfield awoke to a tearful phone call Thursday from her mother with news about her childhood friend, Trudy Appleby, who disappeared …
If the witness statements are true, then the last thing we know of Trudy Appleby is that she vanished off a late August street into the doors …
Trudy Appleby was just 11 years old when she disappeared on this day in 1996. She left loved ones with a legacy of unknowing - and so much more
The Moline Police Department is asking for information on two other men as part of its investigation into the disappearance of Trudy Appleby.
When human skeletal remains recently were found in Rock Island County, it became likely a cold case was about to warm up.
'How do you have Thanksgiving ... when your child is missing?': Remembering two missing girls as families gather for holidays
Never forgetting isn't the same as remembering.
Illinois Quad-Cities authorities searched a property Friday as they continue to investigate the disappearance of Trudy Appleby.