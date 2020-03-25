Trump approves disaster aid for Iowa

FEMA announced that federal emergency aid has been made available for the state of Iowa to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing.

The President's action makes federal funding available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance under Public Assistance, for all areas affected by COVID-19, at a federal cost share of 75 percent.

Paul Taylor has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area.

Taylor said additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

Quad-City Times​

