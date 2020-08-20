Trump approves FEMA funding for Linn County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Donald Trump approved Iowa Gov. Kim Reynold’s request for funding under the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Individual Assistance Program for Linn County.

“President Trump’s swift and decisive response will deliver critical assistance for our state as we continue to recover from this devastating storm,” Reynolds said in a news release Thursday.

Residents of Linn County can now apply for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Individual Assistance Program, which provides disaster-affected homeowners, renters, and businesses with programs and services to maximize recovery, including assistance with housing, personal property replacement, medical expenses, and legal services.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated area can begin applying for assistance by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585 for TTY users. Users of 711 or Video Relay Service (VRS) may call 1-800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. CST, seven days a week, until further notice. Apply online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

Linn County residents are no longer eligible to apply for the State Individual Assistance Program and should apply for the FEMA Individual Assistance Program.

