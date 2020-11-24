Trump pardons one of two 'magnificent gobblers' from Walcott

The president continued: "During this Thanksgiving, we extend our eternal gratitude to the doctors, nurses, health care workers, and scientists who have waged the battle against the 'China' virus, and we give thanks for the vaccines and therapies that will soon end the pandemic. It's just -- just such a tremendous feeling to know that they're coming, and they'll be coming probably starting next week, or shortly thereafter."

Trump also made a veiled dig at his former Defense Secretary James Mattis, who said the incoming Biden-Harris administration should do away with Trump's "America First" policies.

"We send our love to every member of the armed forces and the law enforcement heroes risking their lives to keep America safe, to keep America great, and, as I say, “America first.” Shouldn't go away from that: America first," Trump told a masked and socially distanced crowd gathered in the Rose Garden.

Trump used last year’s pardon to make jokes about the impeachment process. The House would go on to approve two articles of impeachment the next month and the Senate would subsequently vote to acquit him.

In 2018, Trump’s joked about one of the turkeys contesting the pardon election. The scenario he described bears a striking resemblance to the one he faces today.