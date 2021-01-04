 Skip to main content
Trump rally planned on day of Electoral College certification
Trump rally planned on day of Electoral College certification

Quad-City Republicans plan an "Election Fraud and Pro-Trump Rally Protest March" from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6. 

The protest will begin at Republican Headquarters, 500 16th St., Rock Island and continue to the Rock Island County building and back. Participants are asked to bring "homemade signs (Stop the Steal) etc., Trump signs, American flags and Trump flags," according to a news release from the party.

That will be followed by a watch party of the certification of Electoral College votes at noon.

Some U.S. senators and representatives supporting President Donald Trump have said they will challenge the results of the Electoral College from several battleground states, citing Trump’s repeated, unsubstantiated charges of widespread fraud.

