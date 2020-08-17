Trump signs Iowa's FEMA request, says he may make a 'surprise visit' to Iowa

DES MOINES — Moving with derecho-like speed, President Donald Trump said Monday he has signed an emergency declaration for Iowa. On Sunday, Gov. Reynolds requested at least $4 billion in federal aid to deal with property and crop damage caused by the Aug. 10 storm that brought hurricane-force weather and destruction to the state.

“I just approved an emergency declaration for Iowa, who had an incredible wind storm like probably they’ve never seen before,” the president told reporters on the White House south lawn before boarding Marine One for a Midwest trip that he hinted may include a “surprise” stop in Iowa.

“It really did a lot of damage,” said Trump, who indicated he informed Reynolds and other Iowa officials of his decision to approve an emergency declaration for Iowa less than a day after the request was made.

Reynolds' expedited presidential major disaster declaration seeks nearly $4 billion in aid, including $3.77 billion to cover damage to 3.57 million acres of corn and 2.5 million acres of soybeans in 36 Iowa counties, and $82.7 million for damage to 8,273 homes.