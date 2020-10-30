Trump to hold rally in Dubuque on Sunday

President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally Sunday afternoon at the Dubuque Regional Airport, just two days before Tuesday's election.

The Trump campaign this morning announced the president will hold rallies in key swing states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Wisconsin over the next three days.

The president will deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Dubuque Regional Airport, according to the campaign.

Doors open at 10 a.m. People can sign up for general admission at https://bit.ly/2HEKFoD.

Sunday's rally marks the president's second trip to the Hawkeye state in recent weeks. The president held a rally at Des Moines International Airport in Des Moines on Oct. 14. And Vice President Mike Pence was in Des Moines on Thursday.

Individuals may register for up to two tickets per mobile number per event. All tickets are subject to first-come first-served basis, per the campaign's website.

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden returned to Iowa on Friday, making a stop in Des Moines, and will also swing through Wisconsin on Friday.