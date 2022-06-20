Trustees deal with numerous drainage issues

WHAT'S NEW: The board voted 3-1 Monday against participating with West, with Trustee Steve Newman casting the dissenting vote and Trustees Neal Nelson and Mike Dunlap absent. Before the vote, village attorney John Ames said there might be one justification for assisting West, for paying the difference between a smaller size tube and a larger one in case the village would one day want to fix the issue of a five-foot tube meeting a 48-inch one, as is the case now. Trustee Bob Mitton said the land that West was attempting to improve was originally like a swamp. "I just think we're going to open up a huge problem," he said.

WHAT'S NEXT: The board voted to bring engineers in to look at Anne and Phillip Randall's property at 1010 10th Ave. where a 36-inch tube runs into two 21-inch ones. J.D. Schulte of Hutchison Engineering has told village president Jim Cooper that he thought the size of the smaller tubes was adequate unless the tube had some blockage or was collapsed, so an inspection is needed. The board also called for an engineer to visit Ron Belton's property at 102 12th Ave. where a bank is washing away from his garage. Trustees said they would have Street Superintendent Neil Dahl look at Ralph Rohrbaugh's property at 1502 8th St. Court where the drainage easement needed to be cleaned up. Following a meeting with the developers of Prairie Knoll, the village is planning to try to locate tiles and see if they're still working property at 103 11th Ave. Court W. The village will obtain a cost estimate of how to fix the issue.