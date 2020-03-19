Try these tips to conquer stress as we battle COVID-19

“Thirty minutes of moderate exercise is a good way to help with our neurotransmitters,” Lilly said.

Other important habits to maintain are consistent bedtimes and a healthy diet, he said.

Financial fears should be talked out, Lilly said, and then worked through.

“From our perspective in mental health, our goal is to help people process through and try and develop plans that will help them be successful,” he said. “If there is fear ... (we help) them to do work to address those thoughts that drive anxiety. And focusing on other techniques like meditation and progressive muscle relaxation.”

Lilly cautioned against watching too much TV, especially news on the coronavirus. One doesn’t want to get oversaturated with that, he noted. And he said people should make sure they rely on reliable sources and take a cautious view of things found on social media. The World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are two groups he recommended.

Getting support via faith is another option, along with meditation and prayer, he said.

“Whatever spirituality means to you, those are things you can still try to focus on at the home, and take time out of the day to focus on those parts,” Lilly said.