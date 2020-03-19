Try these tips to conquer stress as we battle COVID-19

People can’t exercise at their usual public fitness club. They can’t go to restaurants to eat. They can’t go to bars. Most can’t even go to church.
So what’s a person to do as stress builds financially and also from fear of the current or unknown?
Stay calm was part of the advice given Wednesday by Ed Rivers, Scott County Health Department director.
Reach out to friends and family was a tip offered by Val Rumler with the local chapter of the National Alliance of Mental Illness.
Meditating and developing a new routine was a suggestion from Joe Lilly, director of outpatient services with the Robert Young Mental Health Center in Rock Island.
All realize stress is likely mounting as more and more Quad-Citians stay home out of concern about the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
“We are certainly hearing about anxiety and fear with this whole situation,” Lilly said.
People are creatures of habit, Lilly said, and they may need to counter the loss of one routine with the development of a new one.
If they can no longer go to the gym, they should find a way to incorporate at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise into their new routine. Walking outside or in-home exercises are good ways to meet that challenge, he said.
“Thirty minutes of moderate exercise is a good way to help with our neurotransmitters,” Lilly said.
Other important habits to maintain are consistent bedtimes and a healthy diet, he said.
Financial fears should be talked out, Lilly said, and then worked through.
“From our perspective in mental health, our goal is to help people process through and try and develop plans that will help them be successful,” he said. “If there is fear ... (we help) them to do work to address those thoughts that drive anxiety. And focusing on other techniques like meditation and progressive muscle relaxation.”
Lilly cautioned against watching too much TV, especially news on the coronavirus. One doesn’t want to get oversaturated with that, he noted. And he said people should make sure they rely on reliable sources and take a cautious view of things found on social media. The World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are two groups he recommended.
Getting support via faith is another option, along with meditation and prayer, he said.
“Whatever spirituality means to you, those are things you can still try to focus on at the home, and take time out of the day to focus on those parts,” Lilly said.
His biggest recommendation was to stay connected with loved ones, using methods such as Skype and FaceTime to talk via a video link.
Rumler agreed with that. People should listen if someone calls them, and call a friend or family member if they can, she said.
Rumler also noted breathing exercises and keeping a journal can help reduce stress.
“A lot of times you can write down your thoughts and get them out of your mind.” she said. “That makes it a little easier on you.”
Both Rumler and Lilly were on the same page about reaching out to professionals when help is needed. And they said people should know professionals will be happy to offer counseling via telephone, Skype or Facetime if they aren't comfortable with leaving their homes.
“The big thing is get help so that sometimes acute problems don't become acute chronic problems,” Lilly said.