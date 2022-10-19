Tuesday fire damages Davenport residence

A Tuesday afternoon fire damaged a Davenport home, though no one was reported injured.

The Davenport Fire Department was called about 5:27 p.m. for a fire on a rear porch in the 1200 block of Main Street, according to a news release issued Wednesday. When firefighters arrived, they saw the fire spreading up the outside of the building from the second floor to the roof on the third story.

Firefighters fought the fire aggressively, including from the roof, minimizing damage to the interior of the building, according to the news release. No one was displaced from the residence because of those efforts.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation, the department said.