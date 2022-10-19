 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Tuesday fire damages Davenport residence

  • 0
fire logo

A Tuesday afternoon fire damaged a Davenport home, though no one was reported injured.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The Davenport Fire Department was called about 5:27 p.m. for a fire on a rear porch in the 1200 block of Main Street, according to a news release issued Wednesday. When firefighters arrived, they saw the fire spreading up the outside of the building from the second floor to the roof on the third story.

Across the Sky podcast: Meet the meteorologists from the Lee Weather Team!

Firefighters fought the fire aggressively, including from the roof, minimizing damage to the interior of the building, according to the news release. No one was displaced from the residence because of those efforts.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation, the department said.

Great Davenport Fire July 25, 1901
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Charly Erpelding's life

Charly Erpelding's life

In her 18 years, Charly Jane Erpelding likely touched more lives in a positive way than most people do in a lifetime.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin declares martial law in Ukrainian regions annexed by Russian forces

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News