Quad-Citians with chattering teeth can take heart: Warmer temperatures are on the way for the weekend.
In the meantime, snow continues to stick on the ground and some roadways.
Alex Gibbs, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Moline received 3.5 inches of snow, while 2.8 inches of snow fell in Davenport.
As far as snow in November goes, "It's not abnormal," Gibbs said. "It's not like we haven't heard of it this time of year before. We just don't get it that often."
The high temperature was 35 early Monday, with temperatures falling throughout the day and reaching 13 at 7 p.m. Monday. Temperatures are expected to fall even more early Tuesday, possibly reaching 4 degrees above zero.
Tuesday's high will be in the upper teens, he said.
There's another chance of light snow Wednesday, though it may track north of the Quad-Cities, Gibbs said.
A warm-up during the rest of the week will bring temperatures into the 40s by the weekend, he said.