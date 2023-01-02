 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday's high temp to creep close to record

Like looking in a mirror

A pair of bald eagles sit perched on a log on the Mississippi River near lower Lindsay Park, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Davenport.

 NIKOS FRAZIER

A high-temperature record was set last week in the Quad-Cities, and this week is likely to produce another contender.

Tuesday's high is expected to climb into the upper 50s and possibly beyond. The record for January 3 is 62 degrees, which was set in 1998, according to National Weather Service records.

"I don't think we're going to quite get there," Meteorologist Zach Uttech, of the National Weather Service, Davenport, predicted Monday. Thursday's high of 67 broke a nearly 40-year-old record.

Temperatures are expected to remain above normal throughout the week.

"We should be in the low 30s, technically, for normal," Uttech said. "It looks like we'll remain above that — more in the mid-to-high 30s."

The Quad-Cities also is expecting some precipitation late Monday and into Tuesday, and the rainfall amounts should vary. Totals should range between a half inch and an inch, Uttech said.

"We don't think it'll cause a significant rise in river levels," he said. "On the Rock River at Moline, we should still be below minor flood stage."

The National Weather Service issued a warning through Monday evening for potential ice jams on the Rock River in Rock Island and Henry counties. 

