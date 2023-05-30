Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

9:25 a.m.

The city has announced the press conference will now be at 10:30 a.m. The city plans to live stream to its Facebook page.

The City of Davenport will host a press conference at 10 am. I will be there to tweet, but please refer to the city/pds Facebook pages for the live stream. pic.twitter.com/Thih7HlXAj — Gretchen Teske (@peskyteske) May 30, 2023

9:00 a.m.

There were around 300 protestors by around 9 a.m. Tuesday, urging the city to do more searching before demolishing the building.

One of the protestors, Sally Ellis, 78, of Davenport, said the city should go through the pile brick by brick.

"It was absolutely ridiculous," she said.

A city of Davenport's size should be doing more, Ellis said. She compared the situation to building collapses in Miami and Turkey.

"It isn't' right, I can't believe this mayor," she said.

Jonnie Woods is Branden Colvin's aunt. She believes Colvin is still in the building and has been calling for the demolition to be held off.

Brandon Colvin’s aunt is pleading for officials to find her nephew. “It’s a matter of life and death.” pic.twitter.com/C5l0sMLtBe — Gretchen Teske (@peskyteske) May 30, 2023

"It's a matter of life and death," she said Tuesday morning. "I'm going to show up as long as I can."

Traffic was being rerouted, with some of the protestors facing the traffic. There were around 300 protestors on scene around 9 a.m. Police were also present, keeping protestors back from the fence surrounding the building.

Some roads in the area, including 4th Street between Main and Harrison, are closed.

A city press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Photos: Davenport apartment collapse day 2