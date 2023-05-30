Gift this article
9:25 a.m.
The city has announced the press conference will now be at 10:30 a.m. The city plans to live stream to its Facebook page.
9:00 a.m.
There were around 300 protestors by around 9 a.m. Tuesday, urging the city to do more searching before demolishing the building.
One of the protestors, Sally Ellis, 78, of Davenport, said the city should go through the pile brick by brick.
"It was absolutely ridiculous," she said.
A city of Davenport's size should be doing more, Ellis said. She compared the situation to building collapses in Miami and Turkey.
"It isn't' right, I can't believe this mayor," she said.
Jonnie Woods is Branden Colvin's aunt. She believes Colvin is still in the building and has been calling for the demolition to be held off.
"It's a matter of life and death," she said Tuesday morning. "I'm going to show up as long as I can."
Traffic was being rerouted, with some of the protestors facing the traffic. There were around 300 protestors on scene around 9 a.m. Police were also present, keeping protestors back from the fence surrounding the building.
Some roads in the area, including 4th Street between Main and Harrison, are closed.
A city press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.
The collapsed portion of The Davenport apartment building located at 324 Main St.
Richard Oswald, Director of Development and Neighborhood Services, is flanked by Mayor Mike Matson, right, and Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten, left, during a news conference Monday morning. Oswald said the city had done “numerous inspections” of The Davenport apartment building based on complaints or during the normal inspection process for rental units in Davenport, and said there were three that questioned the structural stability of the building, which the owner hired an engineering firm to advise on how to repair.
A fence was constructed along the west side of The Davenport apartment building overnight.
Davenport Police Sgt. Eric Gruenhagen talks to two residents of The Davenport apartment building on Monday. Reunification and Red Cross aid was being done Monday at CASI, or Center for Active Seniors Inc.
City officials gather on 4th Street outside of Davenport City Hall early Monday adjacent to the site of The Davenport apartment building, a portion of which collapsed Sunday.
K9 units combed through the wreckage of The Davenport apartment building through the night, city officials said Monday. One woman was rescued from the building overnight after being pinned for several hours. No deaths have been reported.
Bricks from the building that houses The Davenport apartments litter the street on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Main Street was closed between Third and Fourth Streets due to falling building debris. The bricks fell from above the former Downtown Deli location, which was located on the northeast corner at Main and 4th Streets. City officials had called in a structural engineer in route to evaluate the building.
This Quad-City Times photo taken on Aug. 18, 2020, shows damage to the facade of The Davenport apartment building. The falling bricks caused Main Street to be closed between Third and Fourth Streets. The bricks had fallen from above the business in the northeast corner of the building, which then was home to Downtown Deli. The building is home to The Davenport apartment building. When this photo was taken, the City had called in a structural engineer to evaluate the building.
In this Aug. 18, 2020, Quad-City Times photo, Main Street in Davenport is closed between Third and Fourth Streets due to falling building debris from The Davenport apartment building. At the time, the business in the northeast corner of the building was Downtown Deli. Davenport had a structural engineer in route to evaluate the building.
A look at The Davenport apartments, 324 Main Street, after a partial building collapse, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Davenport.
A look at The Davenport apartments, 324 Main Street, after a partial building collapse, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Davenport.
A look at The Davenport apartments, 324 Main Street, after a partial building collapse, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Davenport.
A look at The Davenport apartments, 324 Main Street, after a partial building collapse, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Davenport.
A look at The Davenport apartments, 324 Main Street, after a partial building collapse, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Davenport.
A look at The Davenport apartments, 324 Main Street, after a partial building collapse, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Davenport.
A city worker reinstalls a security camera to face the scene of a partial building collapse at The Davenport apartments, 324 Main Street, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Davenport.
A look at The Davenport apartments, 324 Main Street, after a partial building collapse, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Davenport.
A look at The Davenport apartments, 324 Main Street, after a partial building collapse, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Davenport.
A look at The Davenport apartments, 324 Main Street, after a partial building collapse, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Davenport.
A look at The Davenport apartments, 324 Main Street, after a partial building collapse, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Davenport.
Emergency personnel talk near a command post on Harrison Street after a partial building collapse at The Davenport apartments, 324 Main Street, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Davenport.
Police move a fence around the perimeter of a partial building collapse at The Davenport apartments, 324 Main Street, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Davenport.
A look at The Davenport apartments, 324 Main Street, after a partial building collapse, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Davenport.
A look at The Davenport apartments, 324 Main Street, after a partial building collapse, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Davenport.
A look at The Davenport apartments, 324 Main Street, after a partial building collapse, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Davenport.
A look at The Davenport apartments, 324 Main Street, after a partial building collapse, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Davenport.
