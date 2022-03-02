Tuesday's two-house fire in Rock Island killed several pets

A Tuesday afternoon fire that hurt one person and heavily damaged two Rock Island homes also killed several pets.

The fire heavily damaged 843 22nd St. and 845 22nd St. A third house, just south on the corner of 9th Avenue, also was damaged.

Firefighters worked the fire for the better part of the afternoon and were still on scene into the night. They were assisted by the Moline, East Moline and Rock Island Arsenal fire departments, and other agencies.

Most of the residents home at the time and a number of pets safely escaped the fire, but one person was injured and several pets were killed, the fire department said in a release issued about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. The injuries to the person were not considered life threatening.

The Red Cross was assisting people affected by the fire.

How many were being helped was not immediately available Wednesday morning.

The third house had minor heat damage, but firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to it in earnest.

The cause of the fire had been determined, but was not yet being announced, the release states.

