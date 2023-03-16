Tug Fest between LeClaire and Port Byron appears to be heading ashore.

Barry Long, public relations director for LeClaire Tug Fest, couldn't say much about a potential agreement with Port Byron, but he did hint the event may take place on land.

"It will get the rope out of the water," he said. "This could work for everyone."

At the beginning of February, the LeClaire Tug Fest Board and Committee announced negotiations with Port Byron Tug Fest failed to move forward and both groups were prepared to go on with separate tug-of-war festivals. But a potential agreement now is on the table for the tug-of-war competition, according to Tug Fest Iowa Facebook page.

"We are happy to say that we have a potential agreement on the table with team Illinois," wrote Kari Long, Tug Fest Iowa president. "We are extending our negotiation deadline slightly so that we can make sure this plan is logistically able to be done."

The original deadline to reach an agreement was March 15, but it has been extended through this weekend.

Everything else at Tug Fest, Barry said, will remain the same, including the Aug. 10th-12th dates.

Port Byron Tug Fest President Tammy Knapp did not immediately respond to a request for comment.