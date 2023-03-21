Thanks to key additions, the Great River Tug Fest is once again to feature a tug-of-war over the Mississippi River — at least this year.

For 35 years, the Great River Tug Fest has featured tug teams pulling 680 pounds of rope across 2,700 feet of the river between LeClaire and Port Byron as thousands cheered. This year, a barge and crane will be used to lift the rope out of the water before the start of the pulls.

LeCaire Tug Fest Public Relations Director Barry Long confirmed Tuesday the festival board and committee reached an agreement with Port Byron Tug Fest to hold the annual across-the-river pull.

Long credited the Illinois side with coming up with the idea of using a barge to elevate the rope out of the water. The Legacy Company donated the use of the barge, which will be positioned in the middle of the channel.

Long said he isn't sure if the change will be made permanent.

"We heard from the Illinois side that the change is for this year, but we are hoping that it will be put in place going forward," he added.

Long said Illinois dominance in the pulls has diminished wider interest in the competition.

"We have been looking for ways to make the pull more fair for each side," Long said. "A crane will be used to lift the rope to the barge, and the pulls will happen."

The LeClaire side has contended the pulls are more difficult for them because of currents that flow near LeClaire's shoreline. Long said the LeClaire side won just five of 92 pulls since 2014.

"We really think that if the competition is better, more people will come out," he said. "We have really noticed a drop-off in attendance because the competition has gotten so one-sided."

An announcement on the Iowa Tug Fest Facebook page said: "We have much discussion ahead of us to work out all of the rule changes that this will lead to, but we are pleased that we are finally moving forward."

At the beginning of February, the LeClaire Tug Fest Board and Committee announced negotiations with Port Byron Tug Fest had broken down and both groups were prepared to go on with separate tug-of-war festivals.

Just last week it appeared Tug Fest was headed ashore. But the alternate plan was reached after Illinois secured the use of the barge and the crane.

The Great River Tug Fest is scheduled for Aug. 10-12.