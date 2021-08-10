Tugfest is back: The mighty tug-of-war across the Mississippi River will be this weekend

LeClaire and Port Byron are gearing up for the annual tug of war across the Mississippi this weekend.
Tug teams pull 2,700 feet and 680 pounds of rope spanning the river. Whichever side wins the most tug matches (there are 11 pairings this year) takes home a traveling statue of a bald eagle in flight, plus bragging rights of course.
The annual event hit pause in 2020 during the pandemic. But in 2021, organizers expect tens of thousands of people will line the banks of the longest river in the country. The festivities begin Thursday and the tug-of-war matches are Saturday.
“We normally have from 10-15,000 over the course of the weekend, but seeing the rest of the festivals and their attendance in the area, we are hoping to have a record year this year,” said Kari Long, president of the Iowa side of Tugfest.
“More people are reinvigorated because we had the year off and want to get back to being a community again,” Long said. “That’s what we’re hearing from both sides of the river.”
LeClaire and Port Byron are not requiring attendees to wear masks. Long said organizers would have hand sanitizer and encourage people to wear masks if they feel more comfortable that way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, especially the more contagious Delta variant.
Tammy Knapp, president of the Illinois side of Tugfest echoed those comments, adding that if people feel sick they should stay home, and that the event would adhere to state guidelines.
Illinois has won 22 years of Tugfest competitions, topping Iowa’s win tally of 11 won contests.
“I’m thinking that it’ll be competitive like it is every year,” Knapp said. “We’ll see how Iowa does.”
This is the 34th year of the competition. The first rope-pulling contest was in 1987, and was a little less formal than the event that now draws thousands of people.
"They just ran a rope across the river and pulled," Long said.
Now, the organization must get permission from the cities and the Illinois and Iowa departments of natural resources. A MidAmerican truck anchors the rope on each side so no one slips into the river, Long said.
The Mississippi River at LeClaire is about two feet below August 2020 levels, according to the Army Corps of Engineers. The low waters will be interesting conditions for Tugfest, Long said. Tuggers will have to contend with lily pads and more mud than usual, she added.
Thursday
In LeClaire, the festivities begin Thursday with a carnival and bingo at 4:30 p.m. and a bags tournament at 6:30 p.m. Live music will feature KY & TY and The Other Guy.
In Port Byron, carnival rides begin at 6 p.m.
Friday
On the Illinois side, vendors and arts and crafts begin at 4 p.m. with Harley Hill on Cherry Street set for 5 p.m. At 6 p.m., the carnival begins. At 7:30 p.m. Project X is slated to perform followed by Blacktop Mojo at 10 p.m. Fireworks will break up the bands at 9:30 p.m.
In LeClaire Friday, the Grand Parade begins at 6 p.m. with the theme of peace, love and tugfest. Carnival rides and bingo will begin at the same time. The night’s live music will feature North of 40 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
Saturday: the tug begins at noon
The tugs begin Saturday. In LeClaire, a community tug fest breakfast will be hosted at the Civic Club at 7 a.m. before the 5K Tug run/walk at 8:30 a.m. The kid’s tug begins at 11 a.m.
The showdown between LeClaire and Port Byron begins at noon.
From 3 p.m. to midnight, bands will take the stage in LeClaire. Down 24 is planned to start at 3 p.m., followed by The Brat Pack beginning at 8 p.m.
In Port Byron, festivities last all day, starting with a fire fighters pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. and the prince and princess pageant at 10 a.m. The Kid’s Tug of War begins at 11 a.m., and the carnival begins at noon.
After the big tug, the U.R.I.C.R.A. Bags Tournament will begin at 4 p.m. and at 5 p.m., Port Byron will host an arm wrestling tournament.
At 7 p.m., the Dirt Road Rockers are set to perform, and the band Tomb will begin playing at 10:30 p.m.
How much does it cost to get in?
On both sides of the river, Thursday is free gate admission. Friday and Saturday attendance costs $5 per day. Children ages 12 or younger are free the whole weekend.