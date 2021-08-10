Tugfest is back: The mighty tug-of-war across the Mississippi River will be this weekend

LeClaire and Port Byron are gearing up for the annual tug of war across the Mississippi this weekend.

Tug teams pull 2,700 feet and 680 pounds of rope spanning the river. Whichever side wins the most tug matches (there are 11 pairings this year) takes home a traveling statue of a bald eagle in flight, plus bragging rights of course.

The annual event hit pause in 2020 during the pandemic. But in 2021, organizers expect tens of thousands of people will line the banks of the longest river in the country. The festivities begin Thursday and the tug-of-war matches are Saturday.

“We normally have from 10-15,000 over the course of the weekend, but seeing the rest of the festivals and their attendance in the area, we are hoping to have a record year this year,” said Kari Long, president of the Iowa side of Tugfest.

“More people are reinvigorated because we had the year off and want to get back to being a community again,” Long said. “That’s what we’re hearing from both sides of the river.”

LeClaire and Port Byron are not requiring attendees to wear masks. Long said organizers would have hand sanitizer and encourage people to wear masks if they feel more comfortable that way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, especially the more contagious Delta variant.