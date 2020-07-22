You are the owner of this article.
Tune in for virtual Artist Talk with photojournalist Andy Abeyta Thursday night
062919-qct-qca-pridefest 062919-qct-qca-pride-001.jpg

Lucas 'Coco Starr' Burtrum, of Rock Island, attends Pridefest Saturday, June 29, 2019, in downtown Davenport.

 Andy Abeyta

The Figge Art Museum will offer a virtual, pre-recorded Artist Talk with former Dispatch-Argus and Quad-City Times photojournalist Andy Abeyta at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23.

Now through Aug. 2, 11 of Abeyta’s colorful, powerful images from the 2019 QC Pridefest in downtown Davenport may be found in "QC Pride Photographs by Andy Abeyta" in the Figge’s second-floor Lewis Gallery, and online in the museum's first virtual exhibition at figgeartmuseum.org.

The exhibition explores self-expression and individuality, and the effect that pride has on public perception, according to a news release. Abeyta will chat about the exhibit during the artist talk.

The program is free, but registration is required. A link to join the Zoom meeting will be emailed to registrants on Thursday.

For more information and to register, visit figgeartmuseum.org.

