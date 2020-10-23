Turkey Trot run/walk approved for in-person, staggered start format

The annual YMCA Turkey Trot run/walk charity event will be held this year in-person on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26.
The 34th Trot will feature a staggered start and will be first in-person event of the Year in the Quad-Cities.
To ensure everyone’s safety, the event will limit large groups by having staggered starts with smaller amounts, packet pick up events throughout the month, and no pre- or post-race parties.
“We are grateful to find a safe and healthy way to have the McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot in-person,” said YMCA Turkey Trot Director Luis Leal. “So many families rely on this great Thanksgiving Day tradition, and we want everyone to be healthy and happy on that special day!”
The online registration portal is open for registration, and it allows participants to choose a time slot in 5-minute increments. The one-mile event begins at 7:45 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, and the 5-mile and 5K events will be run concurrently, with groups limited by space to ensure distances.
The McCarthy Bush Foundation is the presenting sponsor. The Rhythm City Casino sponsors the 5k event, Unity Point Health covers the 5-mile, and Iowa American Water supports the 1-mile family fun run. Azteca restaurant is also an event sponsor, covering the set up and tear down needs and packet pick up.
The Y is supportive of local leadership and their efforts to keep our community safe. The Y and the Turkey Trot events continue to follow local, state and CDC mandates and guidelines for safety. With runners and walkers spaced out in groups with social distances, masks are not required for participants. Staff and volunteers will be masked.
