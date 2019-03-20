Popular TV comedian Fred Armisen will bring his new tour, “Comedy For Musicians But Everyone Is Welcome,” to the Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., East Moline, at 8 p.m. Friday, May 17.
Presented by First Fleet Concerts and Moeller Nights, the show will cost $30 in advance, and $35 day of the show. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, at firstfleetconcerts.com.
Armisen, 52, a veteran of “Saturday Night Live” (2002-18) and “Portlandia” (2011-2018), is a drummer, and was musical director for “Late Night With Seth Meyers” from 2014 to 2017.
The new North American tour began Feb. 4 in his home state of Mississippi, reviving some of his favorite "Saturday Night Live" musical characters, according to Rolling Stone. Armisen has been nominated for 11 Primetime Emmy awards, and was nominated this year for a Grammy for Best Comedy Album, for 2018's “Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers.”