TV Host Gene Bailey to speak at prayer breakfast

Special guests are James Jones and Dr. Ben Carson. James Jones played football at Davenport Central and the University of Northern Iowa. He was an NFL defensive lineman for the Browns, Broncos, Ravens and Lions, never missing a game in 10 straight years. He found the Lord through the loving, patient, and non-judgmental influence of a teammate. Also a special video made by Dr. Ben Carson, 17th Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, will be presented at the prayer breakfast.