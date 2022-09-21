TV Host Gene Bailey to speak at prayer breakfast

Flashpoint TV Host Gene Bailey will be the keynote speaker at the Quad-Cities Prayer Breakfast, Saturday, Sept. 24, at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.
A buffet breakfast will be 9 a.m. with program 10 a.m. to noon.
For more information, call 563-322-7777. Single tickets are $14; $56 for a table of eight, available at qcpb.org.
Music by Multi Dove and Grammy Award winning blue-eyed soul and gospel recording artist Bryan Duncan.
Special guests are James Jones and Dr. Ben Carson. James Jones played football at Davenport Central and the University of Northern Iowa. He was an NFL defensive lineman for the Browns, Broncos, Ravens and Lions, never missing a game in 10 straight years. He found the Lord through the loving, patient, and non-judgmental influence of a teammate. Also a special video made by Dr. Ben Carson, 17th Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, will be presented at the prayer breakfast.