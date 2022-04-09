Twin Torch and local chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity to co-host Black & Goal Scholarship Ball

The Twin Torch Foundation, which serves the underrepresented population of the Quad-Cities will co-host this year’s Black and Gold Scholarship Ball with the Mu Chi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

Stewart Carter, president of the Twin Torch Foundation, said in a news release that the purpose of the gala was to raise scholarships for minority graduating high school seniors who live in the Quad-Cities and who plan to attend a college, university or trade school in the fall.

The theme of this year’s gala is “Building a Foundation for the Future.”

Stewart added that the Twin Torch Foundation endeavored to empower communities through education, advocacy and service to enhance the quality of life for community members.

The Mu Chi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity was formed in 1977 and is celebrating its 45th year. Alpha Phi Alpha was founded in 1906 at Cornell University. Its mission is to develop leaders, promote brotherhood and academic excellence. The aims of the fraternity are “manly deeds, scholarship, and love for all mankind.”

Fraternity member Rev. Dwight Ford, executive director of Project NOW, said the Mu Chi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha worked tirelessly for low-income youth and families.

“We believe the Black and Gold Scholarship Ball will provide deserving students and economically challenged families a way forward in education. A scholarship is the kind of investment that can not only change a life but also yield a lifetime of return.”

Over the past 22 years, the Black and Gold Scholarship Ball has grown to become one of the key events for community leaders and minorities in the Quad-City region.

Tickets can be purchased at the Twin Torch Foundation website, www.twintorch.com by clicking on the Black & Gold Gala tab on the home page.

The event will be held May 14 at the Davenport RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., with the social hour starting at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $50 each or $400 for a table of eight.

For additional information contact Col. Terry Saul at 601-955-4896, or go to www.muchilambda.com.

