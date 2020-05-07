Two area organizations awarded COVID-19 relief grants

There already are a couple of online writing workshop platforms the MWC is looking into, he said, adding that other organizations have used them for writing workshops and the like before COVID-19, so the infrastructure is there. Whatever they choose will be as user-friendly as possible, he said, especially for patrons who might not be very comfortable working virtually.

While it’s “better to be in a room with people,” he said, moving programming online is better than having to cancel it. Plus, “we feel like if we can continue (to) offer our programs when we were planning to offer them” online, they might be able to reach people it might not otherwise have been able to, he said, including folks who perhaps wanted to attend but were unable to travel.

In Bishop Hill, the Heritage Association plans to use its funds to cover salaries, utilities, maintenance for its nine buildings (including a museum and shops), and more.

“We’re very honored and grateful that we did receive the grant,” said Bishop Hill Heritage Association Administrator Todd DeDecker.