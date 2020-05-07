Two area organizations awarded COVID-19 relief grants

The Midwest Writing Center in Rock Island and the Bishop Hill Heritage Association are among 24 organizations that recently received emergency-relief grants from Illinois Humanities.
The COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grants awarded a total of $60,000 in a first round of grants to help smaller humanities organizations throughout Illinois with their general operating costs during the pandemic, according to a news release.
“We feel really fortunate," said Midwest Writing Center (MWC) Executive Director Ryan Collins. "Everybody’s kind of upside down right now” with everything that’s going on.
Collins said the applications window was short, and at the time the MWC applied, Illinois Humanities had already received more than 100 applications. When the folks at the MWC learned it would receive a $2,500 grant, “we were super grateful,” Collins said, and “kind of surprised.”
Collins said the MWC, which is housed inside the Rock Island Public Library, plans to use the funds to continue its regular programming virtually, such as its Young Emerging Writers Summer Internship Program and the David R. Collins Writers’ Conference.
“This really helps us kind of make a transition for offering more of our programs in a way where people can participate at a distance.”
There already are a couple of online writing workshop platforms the MWC is looking into, he said, adding that other organizations have used them for writing workshops and the like before COVID-19, so the infrastructure is there. Whatever they choose will be as user-friendly as possible, he said, especially for patrons who might not be very comfortable working virtually.
While it’s “better to be in a room with people,” he said, moving programming online is better than having to cancel it. Plus, “we feel like if we can continue (to) offer our programs when we were planning to offer them” online, they might be able to reach people it might not otherwise have been able to, he said, including folks who perhaps wanted to attend but were unable to travel.
In Bishop Hill, the Heritage Association plans to use its funds to cover salaries, utilities, maintenance for its nine buildings (including a museum and shops), and more.
“We’re very honored and grateful that we did receive the grant,” said Bishop Hill Heritage Association Administrator Todd DeDecker.
There are “a lot of great historical organizations in Illinois who are needing help,” he said. “It’s great that (Illinois Humanities are) doing it.” Lately, he said everyone is hearing about all of the small businesses who are needing help in the wake of COVID-19, and “you forget sometimes about the other sectors,” he said, such as museums, theaters and other humanities organizations.
“I thought it was really nice that someone’s remembering us.”
DeDecker said that hopefully sooner rather than later, people are going to be out and about and looking for things to do. Because of the grant, he said, Bishop Hill can continue to maintain its buildings and grounds so it will be ready for visitors to return when they are able.
“We’re keeping people working; we’re keeping our buildings maintained … (so) when we are allowed to have visitors again, we can get going right away,” he said.
The Illinois Humanities COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grants are meant to help humanities organizations based in Illinois outside the city of Chicago with budgets of $300,000 or less, according to the release.
“Especially in this moment of duress, Illinois Humanities is proud to support not-for-profit organizations that promote the importance of the humanities in private and public life and that inspire collective action and hope,” said Illinois Humanities Executive Director Gabrielle Lyon, in the release.
“These champions of the humanities make their communities and our whole state more vibrant.”
Illinois Humanities will award two more rounds of grants between now and October, the release states. Future grants will support general operating costs, as well as innovation, adaption, strengthening access to programming, and more, the release states. The next two rounds will be made possible by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) allocations to the National Endowment for the Humanities, the release states.
For more information about the Midwest Writing Center and its upcoming programs, visit mwcqc.org. For more information about Bishop Hill and the Heritage Association, visit bishophillheritage.org. For more information about Illinois Humanities and to apply for future grants, visit ilhumanities.org.
