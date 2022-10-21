 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Bettendorf police squads damaged in alleged drunk driving crash

  • Updated
  • 0

A collision that left two Bettendorf Police Department vehicles damaged was allegedly the result of drunk driving.

The crash happened about 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of River Drive when a vehicle passing by a traffic stop rear-ended one of two police vehicles, according to a post on the Bettendorf Police Department Facebook page. The first squad then struck a second squad. At last report, one was thought to be totaled.

The officers were out of their vehicles when the crash occurred and were able to get themselves and a bystander away from the collision, the department said.

Aliyah Ann Connelly, 20, of Blue Grass, is charged with one count of operating while intoxicated, or OWI, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year. 

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Officer Terry Rawls, Connelly failed the field sobriety text and then refused both a preliminary breath test and standard breath test. 

Connelly was driving a 2009 Mazda 6I at the time of the crash. She also failed to provide proof of insurance. 

The squads were stopped in the right lane of River Drive and had their emergency lights on when the crash happened, the department said. The vehicle that struck them was westbound and the driver allegedly did not change lanes or reduce speed.

The department reminded people to change lanes when possible when they encounter a parked emergency vehicle on a roadway, or, when that is not possible, to reduce speed and be prepared to stop.

Aliyah Connelly

