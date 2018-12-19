12:30 P.M. UPDATE: Drivers of both vehicles were transported by MedForce to University Hospitals in Iowa City. Bettendorf, Arsenal and Riverdale fire departments assisted on the scene, along with the Scott County Sheriff's Department. Both lanes of the highway are expected to remain closed for at least another 30 minutes as wreckage is removed.
EARLIER REPORTS:
Second Medforce helicopter arrives at the scene of a two vehicle accident on Highway 67. pic.twitter.com/H7E40psWjG
— Kevin E. Schmidt (@maquoketaphoto) December 19, 2018
Emergency vehicles on scene of accident on US 67 in Bettendorf. Traffic being diverted in both directions.— Jennifer DeWitt (@Jen_DeWitt) December 19, 2018
US 67: Delays from 23rd Street to I-80 (Bettendorf). https://t.co/X4glKRGvJk— Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) December 19, 2018
Vehicle accident on US67 east of Arconic. Traffic being diverted.— Jennifer DeWitt (@Jen_DeWitt) December 19, 2018
There is a two-vehicle head-on crash on U.S. 67 north of Arconic. A Medforce helicopter is being brought in. Traffic is backed up and motorists should avoid the area if possible.
