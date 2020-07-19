Two convicted Quad-City felons appear Sunday in Scott County Court on gun charges

Two convicted felons, one from Davenport and the other from Rock Island, appeared Sunday morning in Scott County Court on charges related to gunfire in Davenport.

Judge Christine Dalton spoke briefly with both men shortly after 8 a.m.

Mark Timothy Hudson, 26, also known as Rickey Nebunger and Ricky Nebinger, faces felony charges of felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver, along with a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Here’s what happened, official documents say:

Hudson was arrested shortly after 10:30 a.m. Saturday on the 900 block of 2nd Street, Davenport, based on a shooting investigation in Scott County. He was seen leaving the 600 block of Myrtle Street before being detained in the shooting suspect vehicle, and “declined to interview related to the shooting.”