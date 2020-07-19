Two convicted Quad-City felons appear Sunday in Scott County Court on gun charges

Two convicted felons, one from Davenport and the other from Rock Island, appeared Sunday morning in Scott County Court on charges related to gunfire in Davenport.
Judge Christine Dalton spoke briefly with both men shortly after 8 a.m.
Mark Timothy Hudson, 26, also known as Rickey Nebunger and Ricky Nebinger, faces felony charges of felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver, along with a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Here’s what happened, official documents say:
Hudson was arrested shortly after 10:30 a.m. Saturday on the 900 block of 2nd Street, Davenport, based on a shooting investigation in Scott County. He was seen leaving the 600 block of Myrtle Street before being detained in the shooting suspect vehicle, and “declined to interview related to the shooting.”
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant there, and found six bags of marijuana with a combined weight of 68.9 grams, or .15 pounds, in Hudson’s girlfriend’s bedroom. Inside a silver GMC Envoy parked at the residence was a bag with a Hi-Point 9 mm handgun, five bags of marijuana, paperwork with Hudson’s name on it, a marijuana bong and a digital scale.
Hudson’s prior charges include burglary, intent to deliver, felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking stolen weapons and forgery.
Hudson’s arraignment is set for 11 a.m. Aug. 6 in Scott County Court.
Deshawn Latwon Tatum, 24, of Rock Island, faces felony charges of felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon, as well as a misdemeanor charge of third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Here’s what happened, official documents say:
Tatum was arrested shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday on the 3300 block of Heatherton Drive, Davenport, after police responded to multiple calls about gunfire.
Tatum left the area as the only occupant in a 2011 Dodge Caravan without plates. After police stopped the van, they found a Glock 19 handgun with a 30-round extended magazine on the back-passenger floorboard. Tatum also had 13.75 grams, or .03 pounds, of marijuana.
Tatum admitted he was in the apartment and discharged the firearm found in the vehicle “in an attempt to strike another subject.”
In court, when Tatum said he wanted to tell his side of the story, Dalton said “Don’t talk to me. Talk to your attorney.”
He held his head in his hand when the judge said his bond was $10,000 cash-only bond. “Please don’t do this to me. Please,” he said.
“It’s your record that’s killing you right now,” Dalton said.
His preliminary hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. July 29 in Scott County Court.
Tatum posted bond later Sunday morning. Hudson remained in Scott County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.
