Davenport Alderman Judith Lee said she wouldn't adhere to a protocol placed on her earlier this year to channel all her communications with city staff through the city attorney.
Lee, 8th Ward, says the limits unfairly prevent her from doing her job to collect information to inform decisions, while the city attorney says the limits for her and a second alderman don't hinder information and "protect staff from these elected officials' inappropriate behaviors."
During the fall and winter, email and questions Lee sent to city staff about construction at Veterans Memorial Park — the site of a former dump — deepened a rift between her and city administration. In mid-January, City Attorney Tom Warner told Lee in an email she should cease contacting staff other than him until April 1, citing her "micromanaging and directing behavior" on multiple topics.
The protocol was extended past April 1, but Wednesday, Lee said she would not hold herself to it anymore.
Lee read from what she said was the 2022 municipal guide, which she argued stipulated that the council should be setting policy for the city administrator and city attorney, not the other way around, and that it's council members' duty to do research as well as request and receive information from staff.
Lee said the city attorney's protocol "completely restricts my ability to obtain the information I need directly from staff directors, city administrator and even the council executive assistants."
"As this protocol has no basis in either authority or in fact, I therefore choose to no longer cooperate with this act of suppression of the functions of City Council," she said.
In a statement Thursday, Warner said he had a legal obligation to intervene and said aldermen still have access to the same information as other elected officials, but the method of accessing it was different. Warner said the communication protocols "limit and provide safeguards for their direct interactions with staff members."
"Elected officials are not above the requirements of the law, and, as the corporation counsel, I have an obligation under the law to act," he wrote.
Second alderman is placed under same protocol
Alderman Derek Cornette, 7th Ward, also now is under the same protocol restriction, he and city administration confirmed.
Cornette said he thought the motive was political, but he acknowledged that he talked with two staff members who were bothered by the way he addressed them.
“Basically, they’re getting back at me because I’m not in with their deal," the alderman said of the city attorney's communication protocol. "I don’t support their policies. But I’m an easy target because I’m an old guy who grew up in (the) South. I was taught to say ma’am, sir, thank you, and everyone was a dear or a sweetie. Staff there have such thin skins that they took umbrage to it and said, ‘We don’t like that.’ I said, ‘I am so sorry. I’ll try to watch it. It slips out sometimes. It’s not that I’m trying to demean you; it’s just the way I was brought up.’ ”
Cornette said he talked with two staffers who were offended by his language and said he apologized and made amends.
In his statement Thursday, however, Warner said Cornette and Lee were "sharing only a version they believe is helpful to their I'm-the-victim narrative."
"For example, Alderman Cornette makes no mention of unwelcome physical contact or multiple requests to stop the behavior," Warner said.
"The two aldermen should not be talking about these matters because remarks by them certainly can be viewed as retaliatory, subjecting the city to further liability," the city attorney wrote.
Cornette could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday afternoon to respond to Warner's allegation.
Also Thursday, Warner was asked to confirm what at least one alderman said he was told by Mayor Mike Matson: Aldermen's phone calls are being recorded by the city.
"I believe (the alderman) is referring to voicemail," Warner said.
