City Attorney Tom Warner's statement

These are personnel matters, so not much can be said.

Since it has now been made public by them, I can confirm both Ald. Lee and Ald. Cornette are currently subject to communication protocols that limit and provide safeguards for their direct interactions with staff members. The law requires corrective measures be in place to protect staff from these elected officials’ inappropriate behaviors. Elected officials are not above the requirements of the law, and, as the Corporation Counsel, I have an obligation under the law to act.

The City Administrator did not place either of these Aldermen in communication protocols. I did. Ald. Lee’s statement to the contrary was inaccurate based upon prior information provided to her and potentially defamatory. It is disheartening when people who behave in a manner that requires corrective action to protect the rights of others act as if they are the victim. The two aldermen should not be talking about these matters because remarks by them certainly can be viewed as retaliatory subjecting the City to further liability.

I find it interesting, but not surprising, that the aldermen in question share only a version they believe is helpful to their I’m-the-victim narrative. For example, Ald. Cornette makes no mention of unwelcome physical contact or multiple requests to stop the behavior. While subject to the communication protocol, both Aldermen continue to have access to the same information as the other elected officials, it’s simply how they access that has changed. Ald. Lee and Ald. Cornette’s comments from a legal liability perspective are very concerning.