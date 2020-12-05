 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Davenport residents killed, two injured in crash
topical

Two Davenport residents killed, two injured in crash

{{featured_button_text}}

Two Davenport residents — a 39-year-old man and an 11-year-old girl — were among three people killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Bureau County, Illinois, the Peoria Journal Star is reporting.

Two other Davenport residents suffered injuries in the crash.

According to the Journal Star’s story, Bureau County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the crash at 6:30 p.m. on Illinois 40 and Kentville Road, which is north of Bradford and south of Buda. Buda is about an hour north of Peoria.

A 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by a 62-year-old man from Putnam, Illinois, collided with a 1999 Lexus in which a Davenport family was riding.

The driver of the Outlander was pronounced dead at the scene, as was the 39-year-old man, who was driving the Lexus, and the girl passenger.

A 39-year-old woman and 13-year-old boy also riding in the Lexus were taken to OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Their conditions were not available.

The driver of the Outlander was the only occupant.

The names of the victims had not been released Saturday by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

0
0
1
7
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Matherville woman found safe
Local News

Matherville woman found safe

  • Updated

The Mercer County Sheriff's Department confirmed Sunday that Taegan Randolph, a 20-year-old Matherville, Ill., woman has been located and is safe.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News