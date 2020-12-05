Two Davenport residents killed, two injured in crash

Two Davenport residents — a 39-year-old man and an 11-year-old girl — were among three people killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Bureau County, Illinois, the Peoria Journal Star is reporting.

Two other Davenport residents suffered injuries in the crash.

According to the Journal Star’s story, Bureau County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the crash at 6:30 p.m. on Illinois 40 and Kentville Road, which is north of Bradford and south of Buda. Buda is about an hour north of Peoria.

A 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by a 62-year-old man from Putnam, Illinois, collided with a 1999 Lexus in which a Davenport family was riding.

The driver of the Outlander was pronounced dead at the scene, as was the 39-year-old man, who was driving the Lexus, and the girl passenger.

A 39-year-old woman and 13-year-old boy also riding in the Lexus were taken to OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Their conditions were not available.

The driver of the Outlander was the only occupant.

The names of the victims had not been released Saturday by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

