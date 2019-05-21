Two people are dead after an SUV crashed into a tree and caught fire in the 3700 block of 16th Avenue in Rock Island shortly after 5 p.m.
The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The female passenger was pronounced dead at Trinity Rock Island according to Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson.
Police are at the scene and continue to investigate.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2704, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.