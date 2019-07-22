Davenport Police were at a Jersey Ridge Road home late Monday where they found two people who drowned in the pool.
Police were called to 1125 Jersey Ridge Road at 8:54 p.m. Seven squad cars remained on the scene at 10 p.m.
The home is owned by John K. Wisor, owner of 11th Street Precinct, in the Village of East Davenport. It was not immediately clear if it is his residence or a rental property.
In April 2011, Wisor was granted a go-ahead to demolish the historic Peter C. Bruchmann House at this address. He tore that home down and began construction on a new home there a short time later, according to the Quad-City Times archives.
This story will be updated.