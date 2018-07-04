Two people are dead and three others suffered injuries Tuesday night after a large limb of one of the big oak trees in front of the Rock Island County Courthouse snapped and fell on them as they watched the Red, White and Boom! fireworks show, Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos said
“Had that limb snapped on any other day it would have fallen harmlessly and not hurt anyone,” an emotional Bustos said.
The extent of the injuries of the other five victims was not available late Tuesday.
Bustos said emergency crews were being called between 9:40-9:45 p.m.
The fireworks show began at 9:30 p.m. and lasted until about 9:55 p.m.
Torrie Minnis, of Rock Island, was standing on the Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge when she heard the screaming and saw the emergency lights stopping in front of the courthouse.
“My mom and dad were over there when the tree fell and I ran to make sure they were safe,” Minnis said.
“There was a whole family over there, they were cooking and had a little table and were having a good time,” she said.
When the limb fell, Minnis said, “People said you could hear the cracking of the limb. People were screaming and running to get out of the way.
“They were pulling people out of the branches,” she added. “There was a guy under there and he was holding a little boy.
“It’s really sad,” Minnis said.
Catching her breath as she looked around the scene, Minnis added, “Everybody’s a nervous wreck.”
The Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge was closed for a while, but has reopened.