 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two fires break out in Moline on Easter Sunday
0 comments
topical top story

Two fires break out in Moline on Easter Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
Moline-Fire-logo.jpg

Moline Fire

 Dispatch/Argus

The Moline Fire Department responded to two structure fires Sunday afternoon.

No injuries were reported.

The first was a single-family home at 1634 18th Street B at approximately 3 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found the front porch on fire, and fire was spreading to the home. All residents had escaped, and the fire was quickly extinguished. 

The second was a garage fire at 4829 50th St., reported at 3:40 p.m. Firefighters found a fully engulfed garage with fire spreading to nearby garages and homes. The fires were extinguished, and crews remained on-scene extinguishing hot-spots for approximately two hours.

Moline Fire was assisted in both incidents by Moline Police Department, Rock Island Fire, East Moline Fire, the Second Alarmers and Mid-American Energy crews.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

White House celebrates Easter virtually

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News