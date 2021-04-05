Two fires break out in Moline on Easter Sunday

The Moline Fire Department responded to two structure fires Sunday afternoon.

No injuries were reported.

The first was a single-family home at 1634 18th Street B at approximately 3 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found the front porch on fire, and fire was spreading to the home. All residents had escaped, and the fire was quickly extinguished.

The second was a garage fire at 4829 50th St., reported at 3:40 p.m. Firefighters found a fully engulfed garage with fire spreading to nearby garages and homes. The fires were extinguished, and crews remained on-scene extinguishing hot-spots for approximately two hours.

Moline Fire was assisted in both incidents by Moline Police Department, Rock Island Fire, East Moline Fire, the Second Alarmers and Mid-American Energy crews.

