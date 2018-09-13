Two people were injured late Wednesday when the vehicles they were driving collided at the intersection of West River Drive and South Fairmount Street.
Police said the victims’ injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
The victims, two males, were taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, for treatment.
The crash occurred at 11:15 p.m.
Both vehicles were totaled.
The entire frontend of a Nissan Sentra was completely destroyed while the passenger side of a Dodge van was caved in and shoved almost to the driver’s side of the vehicle.
The Nissan came to rest in the right westbound lane of River Drive while the van came to rest in the ditch on the north side of River Drive.
Westbound River Drive was reduced to one lane at the intersection for more than an hour as police finished their investigation and the vehicles could be towed from the scene.