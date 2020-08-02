Two injured in motorcycle crash Saturday in Davenport

-
A man and a woman riding a motorcycle were critically injured Saturday in a crash at Veterans Memorial parkway and Eastern Avenue, Davenport.
The collision happened shortly before 4:30 p.m., Davenport police said in a news release.
A northbound Jeep turning left onto Veterans Memorial Parkway struck the motorcycle, which was headed east.
The man and woman suffered life-threatening injuries, and were taken to Genesis Medical Center by Medic EMS for treatment.
Police did not release the names of those involved.
The Davenport Police Traffic Safety Unit continues to investigate.
Linda Cook
Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.
