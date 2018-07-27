Two people were airlifted to University Hospitals, Iowa City, on Friday following a rollover crash in Scott County.
At 2:34 a.m., a deputy with the Scott County Sheriff's Office noticed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed eastbound on 200th Street between Walcott and Davenport, according to a news release.
The vehicle, a silver 2000 Toyota Camry, lost control in the 11000 block of 200th Street and went airborne, rolled and came to a rest in a cornfield in the southeast corner of the intersection.
The vehicle was driven by a 23-year-old Muscatine man. A 21-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, also of Muscatine, were passengers in the vehicle, according to the release.
The driver was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, and later transported to Iowa City with serious injuries, according to the release.
The 21-year-old man was airlifted to Iowa City and remains in critical condition, according to the release.
The 26-year-old man was later located in the area of the accident uninjured. He was examined by medical personnel and refused treatment, according to the release.
The accident remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team.