Two Iowans win big in recent lotteries

Jean Miller of Davenport and Rryan Claussen of Eldridge took home $50,000 and $100,000 respectively in lottery prizes this week.

Miller purchased her ticket at a Davenport Kwik Star for $5. Claiming the fifth top prize of $50,000 in the “Power Shot” scratch game, Miller was presented her winnings on Tuesday in Cedar Rapids.

While on a roadtrip with his father, Claussen purchased multiple lottery tickets at a Casey’s in Nevada, Iowa. Scratching off the tickets together, Claussen and his father unveiled their winning ticket in disbelief, according to a new release. He clinched the fourth top prize of $100,000 in the “Supreme” $10 scratch game, Claussen claimed his prize on Friday in Cedar Rapids.