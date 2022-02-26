 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
BETTENDORF

Two killed in Bettendorf car crash

  • Updated
  • 0
siren 4

Two people were found dead Saturday morning as the result of a vehicle crash in Bettendorf. The collision occurred on Interstate 74 west at the 3.4-mile marker.

According to a news release by Sgt. Andrew Champion of the Bettendorf Police Department, an Iowa State Trooper came across the accident while on routine patrol. Bettendorf Police responded to the scene at 6:33 a.m.

A 2017 Audi A3 was traveling northbound on I-74 West, drove off the roadway and entered the ditch along the east side of the road. Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

The names of the victims were being withheld pending notification of family, but one was a 37-year-old female from Bettendorf, and the other was a 28-year-old male from Davenport.

The Bettendorf Police Department is investigating the crash. It was assisted on the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Scott County Sheriff's Department, Bettendorf Fire Department and Iowa Department of Transportation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
3
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine - Melitopol: 'A complex, multi-pronged attack'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News