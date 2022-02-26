Two killed in Bettendorf car crash

Two people were found dead Saturday morning as the result of a vehicle crash in Bettendorf. The collision occurred on Interstate 74 west at the 3.4-mile marker.

According to a news release by Sgt. Andrew Champion of the Bettendorf Police Department, an Iowa State Trooper came across the accident while on routine patrol. Bettendorf Police responded to the scene at 6:33 a.m.

A 2017 Audi A3 was traveling northbound on I-74 West, drove off the roadway and entered the ditch along the east side of the road. Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

The names of the victims were being withheld pending notification of family, but one was a 37-year-old female from Bettendorf, and the other was a 28-year-old male from Davenport.

The Bettendorf Police Department is investigating the crash. It was assisted on the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Scott County Sheriff's Department, Bettendorf Fire Department and Iowa Department of Transportation.

