Two leopard cubs, part of an endangered population, born with help of Niabi Zoo

Two leopard cubs – members of an endangered species – have been born with the help of Niabi Zoo.

The Amur leopard is critically endangered and the cubs, a male and a female, were the successful result of a planned pairing between Niabi’s leopard, named Jilin, and Iona, a female from Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens in Great Britain, according to a news release from Niabi.

Niabi was selected in 2019 by the Amur Leopard Species Survival planning group to participate in efforts to increase the population of the big cats, and received Iona on July 5, the release states.

Three cubs were born, but one of them died shortly after birth, the release states. The other two are healthy.

There have been no other reports of captive Amur leopards giving birth in 2022, the release states. Seven were born in the United States in 2021.

There are fewer than 100 of the animals in the wild, the release states.

Niabi did not specify the day the cubs were born, but one of the pictures provided by the zoo was dated March 4.

