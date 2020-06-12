Two males injured in Davenport shootings early this morning
Two males injured in Davenport shootings early this morning

  • Updated
The Davenport Police Department reported two people were injured early Friday in separate shootings in Davenport.

  • The first shots fired call happened at 1:15 a.m. in the area of West 15th and Brady Street. Upon arrival officers canvassed the area and found several spent shell casings in the intersection. As the scene was being processed and the area was being canvassed Trinity Hospital in Rock Island advised dispatch they had a juvenile male walk into the emergency room with gunshot wounds. The victim said he had been shot in Davenport. The injuries were not considered life threatening. 
  • At 2:23 a.m. members of the Davenport Police Department responded to the area of the 3200 block of Heatherton Drive reference a disturbance and the report of shots fired. Upon arrival Officers canvassed the area and found a male adult victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Genesis East for treatment. As we searched the area a spent shell casing was found in the middle of the street. No other damage or injuries were reported. 

Both shootings are under investigation. Police have not said whether the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

