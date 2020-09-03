Two men arrested, charged after police chase in Davenport

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Davenport police arrested two men Wednesday after the stolen Chevrolet Malibu in which they were riding crashed in a work zone on East 53rd Street just west of Tremont Avenue.

Tremain DeWillis Rogers, 20, is accused of driving the stolen car and faces multiple felony charges, while police say Willie James Powell Jr. was in the car's passenger seat for the pursuit.

Rogers is charged with five felonies — two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, eluding, first-degree theft, and parole violation. He is in the Scott County Jail on bond totaling $15,000.

Powell, 22, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and parole violation. He is being held in Scott County Jail on $5,000 bond.

Before the pursuit and capture of Rogers and Powell, police responded to a call at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday to the 1100 block of West 8th Street where a witness said "a man showed up in a black Chevrolet Malibu at their house looking for (someone) and flashed a handgun."

According to the police, the chase started shortly after 6 p.m. after police located the stolen Malibu in the 1300 block of Carey Avenue. Rogers struck a 2020 Ford Expedition in the intersection of West Kimberly Road and Eastern Avenue. Rogers fled the scene after the accident.