Two men arrested, charged after police chase in Davenport

Davenport police arrested two men Wednesday after the stolen Chevrolet Malibu in which they were riding crashed in a work zone on East 53rd Street just west of Tremont Avenue.
Tremain DeWillis Rogers, 20, is accused of driving the stolen car and faces multiple felony charges, while police say Willie James Powell Jr. was in the car's passenger seat for the pursuit.
Rogers is charged with five felonies — two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, eluding, first-degree theft, and parole violation. He is in the Scott County Jail on bond totaling $15,000.
Powell, 22, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and parole violation. He is being held in Scott County Jail on $5,000 bond.
Before the pursuit and capture of Rogers and Powell, police responded to a call at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday to the 1100 block of West 8th Street where a witness said "a man showed up in a black Chevrolet Malibu at their house looking for (someone) and flashed a handgun."
According to the police, the chase started shortly after 6 p.m. after police located the stolen Malibu in the 1300 block of Carey Avenue. Rogers struck a 2020 Ford Expedition in the intersection of West Kimberly Road and Eastern Avenue. Rogers fled the scene after the accident.
Police officers said they conducted a consent search of the stolen vehicle and found a loaded Glock 43X with an extended magazine under the driver seat where Rogers was seated.
During the search police said they found a plastic bag containing 4.5 grams of marijuana in Rogers' front pants pocket.
According to police, Powell was located " ... in the front passenger seat of the vehicle. During a consent search of the Chevrolet Malibu officers located a loaded HK 9mm pistol on the front seat passengers floorboard where the defendant was seated during the pursuit."
The chase ended in a work zone on East 53rd Street just west of Tremont Avenue.
The car went over the uneven roadway in the construction zone, which caused the passenger-side front wheel to come off and fly into the north-side ditch.
The vehicle also slammed into several large concrete sewer pipes. One of the pipes was sent rolling down into the ditch.
A Davenport squad car that was behind the Malibu struck the back end of the Malibu after it came to rest on the north side of East 53rd Street. The squad car did not cause the Malibu to crash.
Police also said construction workers would have to check the concrete sewer pipes for damage, particularly the one that rolled into the ditch.
