Two men face charges after Friday's shooting in Moline

Two men are facing charges because of a shooting Friday in Moline that left one of them and another man wounded.

Officers were initially called about 4:30 p.m. to the intersection of 14th Street and 13th Avenue for the report of gunshots, and later determined the incident began in the middle of the 1200 block of 14th Street, the Moline Police Department said Monday. When they arrived, officers found Don C. White, 36, Rock Island; and a 23-year-old Kankakee man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Neither man’s wounds were considered life threatening, but the Kankakee man, whose name was not released, was considered seriously wounded, the department said.

White has since been charged with being an armed habitual criminal, aggravated battery with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm, the police department said. James E. McKinney, 46, of Carbon Cliff has been charged with armed habitual criminal, aggravated discharge of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators believe that two groups met in a parking lot and there was a quarrel, leading to the gunfire, the department said.

In 2020, White was one of a number of men charged after hours of unrest and violence overnight from May 31 to June 1 in Davenport. Those incidents included two fatal shootings, one of which involved an exchange of gunfire between Davenport police and several gunmen. An officer was wounded in that encounter.

White was charged with eluding and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Scott County court records.

He has been out on bond in relation to that case since late October, with a court date set for March 22. He is scheduled for trial on April 11.

McKinney and White were each being held on $750,000 bail in the Rock Island County Jail, the police department said on Monday.

To be freed, each man would have to post a $75,000 bond, according to Rock Island County records.

McKinney and White made their first court appearances Saturday, court records state. They are scheduled to next appear in court on March 15.

Court records listed McKinney as being from Moline.

The police ask that anyone with information contact the department at 309-797-0401 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip via the P3 Tips app.

