Two men, one from Davenport, await sentencing in federal gun cases

Two men await sentencing in federal court in relation to a 2022 Davenport shooting.

Authorities accused Leonard Fisher, 32, Davenport; and Timothy Eugene Angel, 39, Clinton, of being the gunmen in a Jan. 29, 2022, shooting that took place outside the Thunderguard Club, which at the time was at 1314 Washington St., Davenport, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa.

On Wednesday a jury found Fisher guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm and his sentencing is pending, the release states. Angel has already pleaded guilty to a count of being a felon in possession of ammunition and has a sentencing hearing on Jan. 24.

Fisher and Angel both face up to 10 years in a federal prison, the release states.

The incident that led to the charges began as an altercation inside the establishment that spilled into the street, the release states. Numerous shots were fired and when police arrived, they found a gun beside a pool of blood. They also recovered two sets of shell casings.

Testing showed Fisher’s DNA matched the blood and video footage recovered by investigators showed him to be one of the shooters, the release states.

The gun Angel used was not found, so he was charged with the count of ammunition possession, the release states.

The Davenport Police Department, with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, investigated the case.